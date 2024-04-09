CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $75,283.80 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $72,301.92.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.