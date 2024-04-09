The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,575. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.