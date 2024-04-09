Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00.

SPT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. 428,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,171. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

