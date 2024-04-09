VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $34.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

VICI opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

