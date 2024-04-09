ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

