Axim Planning & Wealth Has $65.56 Million Stock Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,494 shares during the quarter. EHang comprises approximately 60.0% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth owned about 6.70% of EHang worth $65,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Price Performance

Shares of EH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,514. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.04.

EHang Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.