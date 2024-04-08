Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.85. 1,028,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

