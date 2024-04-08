Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $891.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $891.84 million and approximately $41.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.37 or 0.05131183 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00024815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003886 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12533577 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,025,111.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

