Investors Purchase High Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,805% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 39.6 %

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,891. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

