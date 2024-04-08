754 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.