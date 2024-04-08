Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Separately, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,462,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.70 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
