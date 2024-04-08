Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,462,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.70 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

