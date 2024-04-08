Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM opened at 124.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 82.24. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

