Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.