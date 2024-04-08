Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIS opened at C$16.55 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

