Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

