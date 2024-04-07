Peoples Bank OH Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,018,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.