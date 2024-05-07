Perficient’s (PRFT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,359. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

