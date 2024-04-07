Peoples Bank OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,047,264 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

