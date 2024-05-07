Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given Underperform Rating at William Blair

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 129,428,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,236,445. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,537,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

