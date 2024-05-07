Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,230.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HSBC from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,844.48.

Shares of BKNG traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,605.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,526.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,412.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

