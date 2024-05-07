Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Symbotic stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 2,934,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,975. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -173.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

