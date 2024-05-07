Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

PAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE PAY traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 924,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.54. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paymentus by 128,017.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

