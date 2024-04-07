DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Cut by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUFree Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

