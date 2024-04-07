Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $141.36. 8,185,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,582,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $733.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

