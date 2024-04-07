Edmp Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 3,629,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,557. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

