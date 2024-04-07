Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,685. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

