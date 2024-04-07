Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.60. 1,139,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.