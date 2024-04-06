MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up about 1.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.05% of MongoDB worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $362.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,324 shares of company stock worth $34,472,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

