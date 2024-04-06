The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $408.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

