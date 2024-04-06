Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,225 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 504.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.