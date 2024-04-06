Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.67 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

