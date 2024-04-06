Andrew L. Graham Sells 29,008 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $3,394,226.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.9 %

HCI opened at $114.48 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Report on HCI Group

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.