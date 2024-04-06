Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 282,521 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.