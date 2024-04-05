Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FI traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 772,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,671. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.