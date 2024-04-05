Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 436,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $715.72. 759,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,943. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $317.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

