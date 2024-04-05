Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.06. 1,263,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.99 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

