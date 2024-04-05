Nilsine Partners LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,440,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 1,553,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

