EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.01. 1,779,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,638. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.