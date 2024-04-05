Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. 17,833,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,662,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.