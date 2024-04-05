China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,208. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

