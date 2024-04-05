VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.72 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.