Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Releases Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.