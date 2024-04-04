Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $222.46. 420,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

