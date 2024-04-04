Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley increased their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 97,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,638. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

