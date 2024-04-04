Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

GPK stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,381. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

