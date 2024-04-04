SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.93

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 161704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

