U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up 2.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $34,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,291. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $862.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.