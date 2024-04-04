U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Booking by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,663.70. 62,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,329. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,591.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3,332.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.