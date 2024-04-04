U S Global Investors Inc. Has $34.41 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 53,464 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 2.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

