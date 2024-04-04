Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

